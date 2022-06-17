‘You can wait’: Supreme Court declines to pause HC hearing on Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop the Jharkhand high court from hearing two petitions to seek a probe by central agencies into alleged irregularities in grant of mining leases by chief minister Hemant Soren and money laundering by shell companies allegedly operated, among others, by his family members.

“You can wait after the high court has decided the matter finally. Let the high court decide. You have the option to come at a later stage. We are not going to decide this in a piecemeal way,” the bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli told senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for the state government.

At Rohatgi’s request, the top court allowed the state to renew its request in July when the top court reopens after vacation

The state government had challenged the high court’s June 3 decision that rejected objections to hearing the two public interest litigation (PILs). The state has claimed that the PIL has been filed with political motives to destabilize the government and the high court agreed to hear the matter without examining the credentials of the petitioner as required under the high court rules.

The state government said PIL petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma failed to disclose that his father testified against the chief minister’s father Shibu Soren in a murder case in 2006. The veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was acquitted in the murder case.

The Jharkhand government first approached the Supreme Court against the petitions last month. But the top court on May 24 told the high court to first decide the objections on the maintainability of the PIL before proceeding on merits.

Rohatgi said, “The order passed by the high court is pursuant to this court’s order. The high court has mixed up the substance of different matters as there are two other PILs. These are politically motivated cases only to destabilize the government.”

The bench said, “The high court has decided to proceed with the hearing (on the PILs). The question is should it be done piecemeal or in one go.”

Rohatgi said the high court was hearing the PIL on a day-to-day basis and could deliver its verdict before the top court reopens after vacation. “The damage will be done by the time the court reopens. I don’t know why the urgency to hear the matter on a day-to-day basis.” Rohatgi said.

But the two-judge bench was not inclined to give any interim relief. It acceded to the other request of the state to allow the plea to come up before the appropriate bench next month when the Court reopens after vacation.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that there was urgency for the high court to decide the matter. He did not elaborate since the case was getting adjourned. However, on May 24, Mehta told the court that the matter is too sensitive as the investigating agency apprehended that the evidence will be destroyed.

In the two PILs filed before the high court, the petitioner alleged that Soren, who also heads the state’s mining department, granted a stone mining lease to himself in 2021, which the CM surrendered on February 4 this year.

The Election Commission last month issued notice to the chief minister seeking his response on a representation that sought Soren’s disqualification as a legislator for holding the mining lease.

The first PIL sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED into the allegations of irregularities in the grant of mining lease, while the second PIL alleged that Soren and his family members have parked unaccounted money through their associates in shell companies.

The state government objected to the PIL, saying that ED cannot probe without there being any first information report (FIR) containing the allegations levelled by the petitioner. Soren has denied the allegations levelled against him.

ED told the top court on May 24 that the case has multiple dimensions which also involved the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) fund involving former divisional commissioner Pooja Singhal, who was also the mining secretary in the state.

While probing money laundering charges against Singhal, who was arrested last month, ED claimed to have discovered sensitive material regarding shell companies and money trails. The PIL before the high court mentioned a list of 28 shell companies and that ED believed that the material recovered from Singhal could be linked to some of them.