‘You have power to do extraordinary things’: PM Modi to students in Bhutan

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for extensive cooperation between India and Bhutan in new areas such as space and digital payments and said the students in Bhutan have the power and potential to do extraordinary things, which will impact future generations.

“The world today offers more opportunities than ever before. You have the power and potential to do extraordinary things, which will impact generations to come. Find your real calling and pursue it with full passion,” Modi said while addressing students at the Royal University of Bhutan on the final day of two-day visit to Himalayan kingdom.

He welcomed scientists from Bhutan who are set to travel to India to work on designing and launching the country’s satellite.

“It is even a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan’s own small satellite. I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators,” he said.

Modi said India was keen to cooperate with Bhutan in new frontiers.

“We inaugurated the Thimphu Ground Station of the South Asia Satellite and expanded our space cooperation. Through satellites, benefits of tele-medicine, distance education, resource mapping, weather forecast and even warning of natural disasters and reach even remote areas.”

Prime Minister Modi hailed Indo-Bhutanese ties which he described “as modern as it is ancient”. “The bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient. In the 20th century, many Indians came to Bhutan as teachers. Most Bhutanese citizens of older generations would have had at least one India teacher during their education, Modi said.”

He encouraged the students to overcome challenges and insisted that it is the best time to be young.

“Yes, we have challenges. But for every challenge, we have young minds to find innovative solutions to overcome them. Let no limitation constrain you. I want to tell you all- there is no better time to be young than now,” he said.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 12:00 IST