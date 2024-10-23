'You managed to...': Why Vladimir Putin praised India, Modi at BRIC Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday lauded India's economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit.(AP)

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his participation in the three-day summit.

He said all the countries talk about the need to ensure high economic growth rates but India has been doing it successfully for several years.

"All of us talk about the need to ensure high economic growth rates; you (Modi) manage to do this successfully," he said.

He said achieving high economic growth of 7.5 per cent sets an example for other countries.

"We congratulate you on these results — 7.5% growth; this is an example for many of us,” he noted. “Thank you for your initiatives,” Putin added.

India's economy is expected to be 7 per cent this year and 6.5 per cent in 2025.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has now expanded with five additional members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Putin's remarks came as a senior official from the International Monetary Fund said that India remains the largest growing economy in the world while observing that the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are good.

Modi meets Xi Jinping

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting, PM Modi left Russia for New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that India and China's relations are crucial for global peace.

"This is our first formal meeting after five years. Excellency, we welcome the agreements that we have reached over the border. Maintaining peace and tranquillity over the border should remain our priority, and mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relationship. I am confident that we will hold talks with an open heart and our discussions would be constructive," PM Modi said at the meeting.

With inputs from PTI