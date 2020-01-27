Youth of nation confident, ready to face any challenge, says Modi on Mann ki Baat

india

Ahead of the examination season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “the youth of the country are ready to face any challenge”.

“All students must be busy in final preparations for their exams. After interacting with crores of students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, I can say the youth of the country is confident and ready to face any challenge,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

The third edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction with school students, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on January 20.

Indian space mission Gaganyaan also found a mention in Modi’s address. He said that the Gaganyaan mission “will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century and a milestone for New India”.

“On the solemn occasion of Republic Day, it gives me great joy to tell you about ‘Gaganyaan’. The country has taken another step towards this goal. In 2022, we will be celebrating 75 years of Independence. And on that occasion, we have to fulfil the pledge to take an Indian into space through the Gaganyaan mission,” Modi said.

The prime minister congratulated the four Indian Air Force pilots shortlisted for the mission. These four pilots symbolise India’s skill, talent and aspirations, he said and expressed confidence in their abilities. The pilots will soon leave for Russia to train for the mission.

“I am confident this will be another golden chapter of friendship and cooperation between India and Russia. They will be trained for over a year... On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate these four youngsters...,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned ₹10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan project. The launch will coincide with the 75th year of India’s independence in 2022.

Speaking about the Padma awards and congratulating the Padma awardees of this year, Modi said an increased trust and respect for the national civilian awards is evident among the citizens and pointed out at the overwhelmingly large number of entries for the honours.

“Like every year, Padma Awards were announced last evening. I request you to read about all these people [awardees]... Over 46,000 nominations had been received for 2020 Padma Awards. This number is 20 times more than what it was in 2014,” Modi said.

“These numbers show people’s trust that Padma Awards have now become people’s awards. Today, the entire process of Padma Awards is online. Earlier, these decisions were taken by a select few, now they are totally people-driven. In a way, there is a new trust and respect for Padma Awards in the country,” he added.

