YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, 3 others held for assaulting brother-in-law in Dehradun: Police

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and three others were arrested in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun after they assaulted his brother-in-law on Monday night, following a dispute near Haridwar Bypass Road, police said. Police said Anurag Dobhal and three others allegedly assaulted his wife’s cousin twice, including at a police outpost, leading to their arrest under BNSS Section 170.

The Nehru Colony police station received information around 10 pm through the control room about some youths fighting near the Nexa showroom on Haridwar Bypass Road, police officers said.

“Our personnel reached the spot and found Dobhal and his associates assaulting a man identified as Raj Singh Chauhan, cousin brother of his wife. The police took both sides to the Bypass police outpost to prevent the situation from escalating,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

“During discussions at the outpost, Dobhal, Abhishek, Abhay Chaudhary and Kurbaan again attempted to assault Chauhan, despite being asked by police personnel to maintain peace. The four allegedly became aggressive and tried to engage in another fight, following which a crowd gathered at the spot. Additional police personnel were called to the outpost and the four were arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order...,” Dobhal added.

Chauhan, who sustained injuries in the alleged assault, was sent to Doon Hospital for a medical examination.

“A case was also registered against Dobhal and three others at the Nehru Colony police station based on a complaint submitted by Chauhan. Our investigation into the matter is underway,” he said.