Vlogger Anurag Dobhal ‘UK07 Rider’ in ICU after livestreaming car crash: 'Let's go for final ride'

Dobhal, who goes by the handle ‘UK07 Rider’ and has amassed a large following across YouTube and Instagram through motorcycle vlogging, had been publicly describing a mental health crisis in the days preceding the incident. He is now receiving treatment in the ICU of Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

During the Instagram live session, Dobhal appeared visibly distressed. While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, as the speedometer showed 140–150 kmph, he told viewers that he felt completely alone and had no one left to call, saying "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu, let's go for a final ride."

Moments later, he added, "And it's a goodbye," before accelerating the car and crashing it. The shocking moment was witnessed live by about 80,000 people. The car, which was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi, struck the divider and fell back onto the Dehradun lane, officials said,

Also in that video, he said, “Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love.”

Soon after the live video ended, another clip surfaced on social media showing the aftermath of the crash. In the video, Anurag Dobhal could be seen lying on the road with injuries while people gathered around him to help. The footage also showed his car badly damaged after the accident.

Fortunately, people present near the accident site had quickly intervened and pulled Dobhal out of the vehicle before the situation worsened. Several videos from the spot surfaced online showing bystanders helping him and calling for medical assistance. Dobhal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries sustained in the crash.

His manager, Rohit Panday, later issued a statement about his condition, revealing that the YouTuber is currently in the ICU and urging fans to pray for his recovery. In an Instagram story on Sunday, he wrote: "He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else." Panday also expressed gratitude to those who helped locate Dobhal after the crash.

Days of public distress, caste a reason In the days leading up to Saturday's livestream, Dobhal had publicly shared what he described as an acute mental health crisis. In a nearly two-hour-long video, the YouTuber alleged that he had been subjected to continuous mental pressure and harassment by his family over the past several months.

Because he entered into an inter-caste marriage, he claimedm, his parents refused to accept the union and did not allow him and his wife to enter the house. He said he had attempted suicide as, just days before his wedding in May last year, his parents had withdrawn their support; because of which he was humiliated and forced to apologise in front of relatives. He also said this led him to experience suicidal thoughts as his wife later left him.

Anurag also spoke about having a difficult childhood, saying that he had battled a brain tumour at a young age. He said he faced pressure from his family to focus on academics, and said he took up tutoring work to support himself while pursuing his dreams.

He posted the video with the title ‘Last Message’.

What family said However, Anurag Dobhal's brother has publicly disputed his account. Kalam Dobhal shared screenshots online, claiming that Dobhal was not telling the full truth.

According to Kalam, Anurag had cheated on his wife and also physically assaulted her, which he claimed led to her leaving him. Dobhal did not respond publicly to his brother's claims before the crash video.

How online world reacted Anurag, who participated in the popular reality television series Bigg Boss Season 17, got an outpouring of support from fellow entertainment figures following the accident, many of whom also condemned online users who mocked him.

Actor Prince Narula wrote, “Trollers don't understand his situation... shame on you”. His fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar stated that he understood Anurag's situation, having battled mental health issues himself, and said that suicide is not the solution. Kumar added that he had been calling and texting Dobhal for the past two days without receiving a response.

Aly Goni also slammed trolls for mocking his mental health when Dobhal had opened up about having suicidal thoughts in his previous vlog, saying: "Sad reality. Shame on you people for making fun of him."