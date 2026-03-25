Zero FIR at Bengaluru in Baramati air crash case is bid to defame Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said a 'zero FIR' registered in Bengaluru in connection with the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was a "strategic attempt" to malign the state's image. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (HT)

Replying to a motion moved by the Opposition in the legislative assembly, and to issues raised by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Fadnavis dismissed the First Information Report registered in Karnataka as politically motivated.

A zero FIR can be registered only when a victim cannot approach the local police station or when it is unclear which police station has jurisdiction, said Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio.

"If such a precedent is set, leaders from Maharashtra can also file zero FIRs against Karnataka officials in Mumbai police stations," he said.

Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, had said on Tuesday that as police in Maharashtra failed to register an FIR for alleged negligence on his complaint in connection with the January 28 air crash, he filed a zero FIR in Bengaluru.

The chief minister said the case is currently registered as an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and explained the legal process of "setting the law in motion". "If the inquiry establishes negligence or foul play, the ADR will be converted into an FIR at the stage of filing the charge sheet," he said.

Providing an update on the probe, Fadnavis said CCTV footage from Mumbai and Baramati confirmed Ajit Pawar's boarding of the aircraft. He said forensic reports, including DNA and viscera analysis, ruled out alcohol consumption, poisoning or illegal carriage of extra fuel.

The preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that visibility at the time of the crash was 3,000 metres, below the required 5,000 metres, Fadnavis said. Referring to the pilot, Sumit Kapoor, Fadnavis acknowledged his past suspensions in 2010 and 2017 but said he was recertified after undergoing training in the United States.

Post-mortem reports attributed the cause of death of all five victims to burn injuries. DNA samples of the victims matched with their relatives, while viscera and blood analysis confirmed no traces of alcohol or poison. Investigators also found no evidence of external fuel cans on the aircraft, Fadnavis said.

The aircraft, a 2010 model (Learjet 45), had a valid airworthiness certificate and was operated by VSR Aviation which has a fleet of 16 aircraft with 20 pilots, he said.

Responding to Rohit Pawar's demand for a murder probe, the chief minister said the government would leave no stone unturned to uncover the truth. "If there is a conspiracy, even if a highly influential person is involved, we will expose them," he said.

He also said that the state government has requested the Centre to involve the CBI in the probe. While the state CID is currently investigating the ADR, the final report of the AAIB will determine whether the case should be converted into a criminal FIR, he said.