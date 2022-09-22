Home / India News / 'Zero tolerance...': Rahul Gandhi on NIA-ED-police raids on PFI, SDPI leaders

'Zero tolerance...': Rahul Gandhi on NIA-ED-police raids on PFI, SDPI leaders

india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Over 100 PFI and SDPI leaders and workers have been taken into custody following pan-India raids by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and local police forces.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ernakulam district in Kerala. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ernakulam district in Kerala. (PTI Photo)
ByChandrashekar Srinivasan

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for 'zero tolerance' in dealing with 'communalism and violence' and said, "... regardless of where they come from... (all) are the same...". " The Congress MP was responding to a question on this morning's pan-India raids - the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and local police forces targeted Popular Front of India offices and leaders in over a dozen states, including Kerala. Over 100 PFI members were arrested in the crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities.

Maximum arrests - 22 - were from Kerala, including PFI chairman OMA Salam, state chief CP Mohammed Basheer and national secretary VP Nazarudheen.

READ | Scores held as NIA leads multi-agency pan-India raids against PFI

Union home minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the NIA's director-general today to review evidence collected in the raids.

READ | Amit Shah chairs meet with top officials after NIA raids on PFI-SDPI

Rahul Gandhi - in Kerala to lead the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - also spoke about polls to be held by his party next month - when the Congress will select a 'full-time' president to replace Sonia Gandhi, who has been interim chief since 2019.

Rahul - who has refused multiple calls to return - told hopefuls it was more than a post; he called it a 'historic (position)... defines a particular view of India'.

READ | 'Not a post…': Rahul Gandhi's advice to Congress president hopefuls

The selection of a new chief has been a central demand by the G-23, a group of senior leaders critical of the party's functioning and the Gandhis leadership.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and ex union minister Shashi Tharoor are seen as the two main contenders to replace Sonia Gandhi.

READ | Cong prez polls: Tharoor v Gehlot to replace Sonia? Rahul a dark horse?

Tharoor is a member of the G-23 and Gehlot is a staunch Gandhi loyalist, setting up an intriguing fight between the two camps in the party.

READ | Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia Gandhi after his 'I endorse...' post

Gehlot has declared himself open to taking the top post but has made it clear his preference is for Rahul Gandhi to return. The Rajasthan CM is also wary of surrendering control of his state to rival Sachin Pilot, the former deputy CM.

A third (perhaps less likely possibility) is ex Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who told a news website Wednesday, "Why rule me out?"

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Chandrashekar Srinivasan

    Chandrashekar Srinivasan is a Senior Editor at Hindustan Times. A journalist with 11+ years across print and digital media, he also has degrees in Sociology and Economics. He has worked in the political, business, sports, and entertainment news spaces, but is happiest just watching football.

Topics
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra congress enforcement directorate national investigation agency + 3 more
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra congress enforcement directorate national investigation agency + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out