‘Zero tolerance towards terrorism’: PM Modi after 12 killed in Sydney mass shooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the ‘ghastly’ terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney that left at least 12 dead. Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Australia in their hour of grief. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

"Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah," Modi said on X.

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief," he said.

The prime minister said India has "zero tolerance" for terrorism and supports the fight against all its forms and manifestations.

Bondi Beach shooting

At least 12 people were shot dead, while dozens others were injured in a deadly mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday. The police later declared the incident a terrorist attack and said that explosives were recovered from the car of one of the suspects. Two shooters were involved in the attack and one of them was among the dead, according to reports. Another one is said to be seriously injured.

The gunmen opened fire late in the afternoon on Sunday at the iconic Bondi Beach where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. Quoting local media, Bloomberg reported that the gunmen opened fire at around 6.30 p.m. as hundreds of people attended the Chanukah by the Sea event to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jewish people who had gone to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach had been attacked by "vile terrorists".

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Sunday said the security agencies are are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage. “This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,” he said. He also convened a meeting of the country's national security council and condemned the attack, saying the evil that was unleashed was "beyond comprehension".