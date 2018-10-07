Zika virus alert for Bihar after Siwan youth in Jaipur tests positive

The Centre on Sunday sounded an alert to Bihar after a youth from Siwan, studying in Jaipur, tested positive for Zika virus.

The youth, Pankaj Chourasia, 22, a student of computer science in Jaipur, tested positive for the virus recently. He was in Siwan between August 28 and September 12 to appear for an examination.

“We have come to know that the disease was contracted from the same district in Rajasthan (Jaipur) and not Bihar. The disease has not spread to another state,” said a senior official from the health ministry, on condition of anonymity.

“The central surveillance unit of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW) notified us today (Sunday) about the Zika-positive patient who had visited Bihar,” said state epidemiologist Dr Ragini Mishra of the State Health Society, Bihar.

Based on the Centre’s alert, the Bihar health department immediately dispatched a team to Siwan on Sunday to undertake surveillance of all the eight family members of Chourasia residing at Hariarpur village under Lalgarh health sub-centre, which is attached to the Barhariya primary health centre in Siwan, she said.

“The (Union health) ministry and the WHO are taking appropriate measures. There has been additional fogging and the person has been kept under home-based isolation and extreme care is being taken that he is not bitten by mosquitoes,” the senior health ministry official said.

Dr Mishra said none of Chourasia’s family members showed symptoms of Zika virus. “However, we are careful as one of the family members is pregnant. Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her foetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause certain birth defects. They will be kept under surveillance for the next 26 days, which is double the 13-day incubation period for the Zika virus,” she said.

Asserting that it was unlikely that Chourasia had contracted the virus in Bihar, she said, “Our only worry is that Siwan is affected by dengue, caused by the Ades Aegypti mosquito, which also spreads Zika. So, we want to be cautious and guard against underreporting of Zika.”

Not wanting to take any chances, Bihar has also sounded an alert and issued an advisory to all its 38 districts.

“We have asked all our districts to report cases of fever and microcephaly (abnormal smallness of the head, a congenital condition associated with incomplete brain development, usually transmitted from a pregnant woman to her foetus). They have been told to send all such samples to the viral research and diagnostic laboratories for confirmatory tests of rare virus strains like Zika,” the health official said.

