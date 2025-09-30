Zubeen Garg's wife seeks answers: ‘Want to know what happened to him, why’

Late singer Zubeen Garg's wife demanded answers from the people accompanying him, saying that the family wants to know what happened during his final moments. Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg carries their pets to the tribute programme dedicated to him in Guwahati.(PTI)

“We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how this negligence could be allowed to happen? We want answers,” Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg said Monday, according to a PTI report.

Zubeen died in a swimming incident in Singapore on September 19. He was in the city to attend the North East India Festival. His mortal remains were flown back to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where mourning fans paid their last respects. He was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village, about 20 km from Guwahati.

After the conducting of the 11th day rituals for the singer, his wife said that those who were present in the yacht with him and at the event for which he was in Singapore “must answer” her questions.

Garima said that going by the singer's last moments captured on video, it was evident that he was “very exhausted”, adding that she wanted a proper inquiry.

She further said that the people present at the yacht could have lifted him from the water easily. “Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so, as it was very easy to distract him,” PTI quoted Garima as saying.

Manager knew Zubeen could not go near fire or water due to risk of seizure, says wife Garima

Garima said that Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma was aware that the singer could not go anywhere near fire or water, adding that it could trigger his epileptic seizure.

She said that the organiser of North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was a friend of Zubeen, “did nothing” for the late singer. While saying that she did not have anything to say on Mahanta, Garima added that he had a “responsibility”, questioning the non-availability of medical assistance, security or special arrangements for Zubeen.

Garima said that the medicine for epileptic seizure had been sent along with Zubeen when he had travelled to Singapore. “He has been taking only one medicine since August 2024 after he had a seizure attack,” she said.

She further said that Zubeen had not mentioned any plans regarding a yacht trip to her a day before the incident, when they spoke on the phone. “He is usually very excited about these things and I am surprised that he did not talk about it,” she said, adding that it was possible that the late singer was not aware of the plan.