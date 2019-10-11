e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Global PIO body to honour 3 Indian-Americans for contribution in health sector

The GOPIO will also honour US-based firm Sabinsa Corporation, founded in 1988 by Indian-origin Muhammed Majeed, for its achievement and contributions in the health supplements sector.

indians-abroad Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) will present the Health Council Award to the recipients during the Health Council Summit.
The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) will present the Health Council Award to the recipients during the Health Council Summit.(GOPIO Photo)
         

An international body of people of Indian origin will honour three Indian-Americans for their contribution in the health field as well as for promoting health awareness among the diaspora.The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) will present the Health Council Award to the recipients during the Health Council Summit, organised by it, on Saturday, according to a press release.

While Rahul Shukla, CEO of S S White Technologies and Shukla Medical, will receive the award in manufacturing of latest medical equipment category; Hitesh Bhatt, CEO of Bhatt Foundation Inc, will get the honour in healthcare technology category.

H R Shah, Chairman and CEO of TV Asia, will be honoured for promoting health awareness among the Indian diaspora.

The GOPIO will also honour US-based firm Sabinsa Corporation, founded in 1988 by Indian-origin Muhammed Majeed, for its achievement and contributions in the health supplements sector. The GOPIO health summit aims at improving the health of people of Indian diaspora across the world by raising awareness of the current and emerging health issues affecting them and by promoting preventive practices and sharing information to better manage chronic diseases, the release said. The speakers at the summit will discuss on the diseases, which are prone to the Indian diaspora, and how to treat or prevent them using modern and alternative medicine, it said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:01 IST

