Allu Arjun marks daughter Arha’s 9th birthday with sweet father–daughter moment

Allu Arjun, on Friday, November 21, celebrated the ninth birthday of his daughter, Arha. On the special occasion, the actor made sure not to miss the chance to shower his little one with love and wishes. On Instagram, he posted a photograph of himself with his daughter, with both of them dressed in traditional outfits. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Arha was born in 2016.(Instagram/ Allu Arjun)

While Allu Arjun can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama and a jacket, Arha wore a beautiful pink floral lehenga. The father and daughter posed for the camera with a smile.

He kept the caption simple: “Happy birthday to my little princess #AlluArha.”

Sneha’s birthday message for daughter

Besides Allu Arjun, Arha's mother, Sneha Reddy, did not miss the moment either. She posted an Instagram Story with a picture from their recent Abu Dhabi trip. It features Arha leaning toward her, both looking relaxed and sun-drenched. Sneha added a short and sweet wish: “Happy Birthday to my baby.”

A peek into Allu Arjun's family

Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in November 2010 and tied the knot in March 2011. Their son, Ayaan, was born in 2014, and Arha was born in 2016. Since then, the family’s social media moments have turned into fan favourites.

Allu Arjun shares a very close and affectionate bond with his wife and two children. The family often slips away together for quick vacations.

A packed year ahead for Allu Arjun

Professionally, Arjun is not slowing down anytime soon. The actor has started work on a futuristic sci-fi action epic, a massive Atlee project tentatively titled AA22xA6. The buzz around it is loud, mostly because he is expected to play four characters across a generational storyline: A grandfather, a father, and two sons.

The cast is stacked too: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur have all been linked to the film. Atlee has also approached Ramya Krishnan for a key role.

