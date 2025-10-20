Diwali 2025: From Kaju Katli to Kalakand - 7 must-try sweet recipes to make the festive season more memorable

Diwali is right around the corner, set to be celebrated on October 20. The festival of lights is a popular occasion for many to devour sweets like Kaju Katli and Pedas. While guests and the family members crave sweets, it can be tough to make some desserts on the day of the festival. Here are some easy-to-prepare sweet recipes. Diwali 2025: From Kaju Katli to Kalakand, these sweet recipes will leave your guests wanting more(Unsplash)

Kaju Katli

One sweet that everyone loves is Kaju Katli, and the best part is that it is prepared within 20-25 minutes.

Recipe: Crush the cashews into fine powder with no chunks in it. Add a hot sugar syrup as per the requirement and cook it on a low flame with ghee. Once it thickens, pour the condiments on a piece of parchment paper, roll, and cut it into diamonds. Add a silver foil on top of it, and the sweet dish is ready to serve.

Mava Modak

Modaks are the simplest to make.

Recipe: Mix mava with sugar, cardamom, and chopped nuts together until it is perfectly bound. Take small portions and shape them as you like. The easy and delicious dessert is ready without any steaming or cooking.

Also read: Diwali 2025: How NYC and San Francisco are celebrating the festival of lights

Kalakand

Kalakand is your one-stop solution when running late for the party.

Recipe: Add milk powder, ghee, and condensed milk together in a pan. Mix it for 15-20 minutes until the condiments exude a soft and creamy texture. Once ready, the dish can be garnished with nuts, pistachios, and other dry fruits.

Coconut Ladoos

This is another simple sweet to enjoy this Diwali season.

Recipe: Add desiccated shavings of coconut to ghee and condensed milk and stir them together until it is not too sticky. Pour it into a pan and leave it to cool. Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into a ball. Add the remaining coconut shavings on top, or decorate the ladoos with nuts and cardamom.

Pedas

Pedas are long-lasting sweets that can be enjoyed during and after Diwali.

Recipe: You can mix ready-to-use mava with sugar and a hint of cardamom powder. Cook it on a low flame until the binding is soft. Take pieces of the prepared mixture and shape them into rounds or rectangles. Serve the pedas with an almond or a cashew on top.

Besan Barfi

This is a healthy, quick dish that everyone can enjoy.

Recipe: Add besan to a pan and roast it with ghee until the color changes to dark brown. Once the ingredients are cool and perfectly mixed, toss them in powdered sugar and condensed milk and spread the mixture in a tray. Let it cool for 15 minutes and then cut it into pieces at the time of serving.

Also read: Diwali game ideas for adults and children: From Jenga to TailSpin and more

Kesari Halwa

The aroma of the dessert dish is enough to bring out anyone’s festive feelings.

Recipe: Roast rawa and ghee together in a pan for a few minutes. Later, add milk, sugar, and a pinch of saffron and mix it well until it reaches a halwa-like consistency. Let it cool and garnish the dessert with nuts, coconut shavings, or saffron.

FAQs

Q1. When is Diwali 2025?

Ans. Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20.

Q2. What are the popular sweets eaten during Diwali?

Ans. Kaju Katli, Besan Barfi, and Pedas are some popular sweets consumed in Diwali.

Q3. Can Kalakand be prepared in under 30 minutes?

Ans. Yes. Kalakand can be prepared within 15-20 minutes.