Diwali 2025: How NYC and San Francisco are celebrating the festival of lights

The auspicious occasion of Diwali will be observed on October 20 this year. Several cities across the United States, where a significant amount of the South Asian population lives, are all set to host vibrant celebrations. In New York City, several large-scale events, including the “Diwali on the Hudson” in Midtown Manhattan, are taking place this time, featuring cultural performances. Diwali to be celebrated on October 20, 2025 across the United States.(Unsplash)

Also, Bhangra & Beats Night Market and the “Dia de los Muertos & Diwali Art Fiesta are taking place in San Francisco and the Bay Area. The family events are touted to be full of fun and joy. Such events exemplify that Diwali in the US is not only at local residences, but also at the cultural landmarks of the cities.

New York City: Cultural spotlight

The celebration of the festival in New York City comprises very prominent and public events. One of such events was "Diwali on the Hudson" on October 16, which involved live music, dance, food, and fundraising of money in the heart of Manhattan.

Besides that, venues like the Asia Society host workshops, storytelling, and art projects for kids and families. The blend of both glamorous and culturally rich sides of the festival indicates how Diwali has become a metropolitan-wide festival in NYC.

San Francisco and Bay Area: Street festivals and community access

Diwali celebrations can be seen almost all over the different regions of San Francisco's Bay Area, which is situated on the West Coast. The "Bhangra & Beats Night Market" turns the downtown blocks into a vivid and lively exhibition of music, food, and art. It returns on October 24.

The local happenings also feature communal art fiestas that combine Indian and Latin American cultural heritages. These parties, among other things, stress the importance of being open and joyful.

Why does it matter?

Such major events draw attention towards the festival of lights’ extending influence in major US urban areas. Besides religious observance and customary practice, such celebrations bring people together.

FAQs:

When is Diwali 2025 in the US?

Diwali falls on October 20, 2025.

What kinds of events are happening in New York City?

Public festivals, performances, art workshops, food fairs, and cultural galas.

Are the San Francisco events free and family-friendly?

Yes, many Bay Area events are open to the public and focus on community participation.