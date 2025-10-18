Happy Diwali 2025: Greetings and wishes to send to your colleagues and team members

Diwali 2025 is just around the corner, as the celebrations for Dhanteras, the first festival of the five-day occasion, have begun in households across the globe. As the families get together to perform puja, light up the lamps, and don new clothes, Diwali is all about celebrating with your loved ones. Diwali 2025: Greetings and best wishes to send out to your colleagues and team members(Pexels)

According to Drikpanchang, this year, Diwali falls on October 20. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on Monday and will conclude at 5:54 PM the next day.

Diwali is not just about family; one’s colleagues and teammates are alsoinvolved. Here are some warm Diwali wishes that can be sent out to colleagues and teammates.

Best Diwali wishes to send out to colleagues

If one wishes to send out short but sweet messages to their fellow employees in the office or any other professional setting, they could try these messages:

Happy Diwali! May this festival bring wealth and fortune in abundance.

Wishing you all the love and light. Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to you and your family. May your year be filled with brightness and good fortune.

May each light lead you to the path of success. Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali! Hope for your life to be as colorful as the rangolis.

Happy Diwali. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and good fortune.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, light, and laughter.

Happy Diwali. May your life shine brighter each day.

May this Diwali bring positivity and prosperity.

Happy Diwali. I hope the festivities illuminate your life.

Diwali greetings to share with teammates

In order to stick to professionalism, if one wishes to send team-oriented wishes, they should go for these greetings:

As we celebrate the festival of lights, let us also celebrate the bright spirits that make our workplace shine.

Happy Diwali! Let’s work on unity and harmony within our team, which could make us stronger together.

May this festival of lights bring prosperity and positivity in our personal as well as professional lives.

May this Diwali fill the air with compassion and success. Happy festivities.

Happy Diwali! Let the festivities bring knowledge, positivity, and endless opportunities.

Happy Diwali. Let’s continue to work together as a team and support each other through the challenges.

Let's bring unwavering commitment and unity to the table with each opportunity. Happy Diwali.

With every lamp lit up, let’s also light our spirits to work as a team. Happy festivities.

Happy Diwali. Let’s not forget the smallest gestures that could light up someone’s day.

May this festival energize you with new enthusiasm and determination. Happy Diwali.

FAQs:

When is Diwali this year?

The festival falls on October 20.

When is the Amavasya Tithi on Diwali?

It starts at 3:44 PM and continues till 5:54 PM the next day.

Is Choti Diwali on October 21?

No, this year, both Diwali and Choti Diwali are on October 20.