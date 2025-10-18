Diwali game ideas for adults and children: From Jenga to TailSpin and more

Diwali is the occasion for glittering lights, delectable sweets, and loads of fun. It is a time when loved ones gather and celebrate the “festival of lights.” Families and friends come together to play traditional games like cards, dice and board games. Diwali 2025: Here are some xciting and unique game ideas for everybody, from Jenga to TailSpin (Representative image/Pixabay)

While card games are considered traditional by many families on Diwali, there are other alternatives available as well. So if you want to add more fun to your Diwali celebrations this year, here is a list of games ideal for both adults and children to make the festival memorable.

Diwali 2025 game ideas for adults and children:

Tailspin

Tailspin is a wordplay-based card game, but with a unique twist. In this game, each word that players form must end with a letter from the previous word’s tail. Players can add “score-changer” and “game-changer” cards to add excitement. With these cards, players can double points, swap words or even block the next person’s chance. Be it kids or adults, the game is fun for all.

Jenga

Jenga is a fun game that’s perfect for Diwali gatherings. In this game, players can take turns carefully removing the wooden blocks from the Jenga tower without toppling it. This game tests their focus. It is simple, fun and engaging for all ages, making it a great game for family and friends to bond over.

Spicy

Spicy is a card bluffing game where you can announce your card openly, but can also bend the truth. However, players need to beware of their opponents who can call out their bluff. This is a fast-paced game that will entertain the guests at the Diwali party. This game is easy, quick and engaging, ideal to celebrate the festival.

Two truths and one lie

In this game, each player will have to share three statements about themselves, one of which is a lie. The others will have to guess the incorrect statement. It is a simple way to get everyone talking, sharing stories, and enjoying the festive spirit of Diwali together.

Other ideas to have fun on Diwali

Some other fun ways to celebrate Diwali include playing games like Bollywood dance off, charades, card games like UNO or board games like Monopoly.

FAQs:

1. When is Laxmi Puja?

Laxmi Puja is on October 20.

2. What games can be played on Diwali?

Games like Jenga, UNO, Monopoly and Tailspin can be played on Diwali.

3. Which festival is called the festival of lights?

Diwali is called the festival of lights.