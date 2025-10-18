Diwali 2025 rangoli: Stunning designs for beginners and pros using colours, flowers to try on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with joy across India and around the world. One of the most beautiful traditions of this festival is lighting countless earthen lamps, or diyas, to illuminate homes. Another cherished custom is creating rangoli - vibrant floor patterns that add colour, creativity, and festive charm to every home. Celebrate Diwali 2025 with beautiful rangoli designs and diyas. (Google Gemini)

Rangoli is an ancient Indian art form where floors are decorated with intricate designs made from coloured powders, rice, or flowers. Whether you’re a beginner looking for simple patterns, a pro wanting to try intricate designs, or someone who wants to experiment with flower rangoli, there are plenty of stunning ideas to inspire you this Diwali. (Also read: Diwali 2025: How many diyas to light on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali for prosperity and positivity )

Rangoli ideas for beginners

If you are new to the art of rangoli, start with simple geometric shapes or floral patterns. Using stencils or templates can help you achieve neat designs without much effort. Even a small rangoli at the entrance of your home can make a big impact.

Check out beginner-friendly rangoli designs that brighten your Diwali entrance. (Google Gemini)

Intermediate rangoli Ideas

For those with a bit more experience, try combining multiple colours, motifs, and symmetrical patterns. Popular designs include peacocks, diyas, lotus flowers, and abstract art. You can also experiment with glitter powders or coloured sand to make your rangoli more eye-catching. (Also read: Diwali 2025: Top 8 elegant mehndi designs to try on yourself and loved ones for festive-ready hands )

Step up your rangoli game with colourful motifs like peacocks, diyas, and lotus flowers.(Google Gemini)

Flower Rangoli

Flower rangoli, or pookalam, is a stunning variation where petals from marigolds, roses, and chrysanthemums are used instead of powders. This adds a natural fragrance and a vibrant, fresh look to your decor. Flower rangoli works beautifully in courtyards and near entrances.

Flower rangoli adds a natural pop of colour and elegance to your home. (Google Gemini)

Advanced rangoli designs

For experienced rangoli artists, Diwali is the perfect time to try intricate, large-scale designs that combine traditional motifs with modern creativity. Experiment with 3D effects, layered patterns, and mixing materials like rice, chalk, flowers, and diyas to make your rangoli truly spectacular.

Explore large-scale rangoli patterns with layered textures and 3D effects.(Google Gemini)

Tips for a stunning rangoli