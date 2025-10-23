Ghost Adventures’ Aaron Goodwin learnt his wife wanted to murder him when filming episode: ‘Insane and disturbing’

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin found out that his wife, Victoria, was arrested for plotting his murder during a shoot for the show’s latest episode. According to TMZ, Goodwin and his team were filming a lockdown investigation when police informed him that his wife had been booked for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Ghost Adventures’ Aaron Goodwin learns his wife wanted to murder him in shocking new episode: ‘Insane and disturbing’(Instagram/aarongoodwin)

Aaron Goodwin on the latest Ghost Adventures episode

Taking to Instagram, Aaron Goodwin informed that it was during the filming of the upcoming episode of Ghost Adventures that he “got the FaceTime call from the cops” and learnt about his wife’s arrest. “I won’t be watching this episode cause I don’t want to relive that night again & what happened before the call,” he said. Goodwin also said his experience was “insane and disturbing”.

In a separate post, Goodwin thanked those who checked on his health. “Just know I’m not doing good at all, and every day is worse with all I’m learning all the time,” Goodwin wrote. He said he wanted his divorce to be over so that he could “move on with my life”. “This has been the worst year of my life,” he concluded.

Victoria’s arrest over murder-for-hire plot

As per TMZ, Aaron Goodwin’s wife, Victoria, had been arrested in March on charges, including solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The police reported that Victoria was in touch with a Florida inmate, Grant Amato, to get out of her marriage with Aaron. In one of the texts to the Amato, Victoria wrote: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

As per TMZ, Victoria and Amato made an arrangement of $11,000 to pay for Goodwin’s murder. Victoria was sentenced in June to a minimum of three years to seven and a half years in prison in Nevada after entering a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder in April.

