10-year-old Kerala kid’s goal impresses Twitter. Watch

The video is grabbing eyeballs all over the Internet.

Feb 14, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The video has created a stir online.
The video has created a stir online.
         

A video of a 10-year-old boy from Kerala has grabbed the eyeballs all over the internet from his zero-degree corner kick. The viral video of the goal was first shared by the boy, Dani’s mother Novia Ashraf on Facebook on February 9. The post went viral after it was shared by former legendary striker I.M. Vijayan on Twitter with the caption, “Superb”.

In the video, Dani could be seen curving the ball directly into the net out of the reach of the opponent’s team goalkeeper.

The video has already garnered over 11,000 views as well as 294 retweets and 1.4K likes. The 10-year-old boy’s video set the Internet on fire and impressed netizens.

A user wrote, “This was such a superb kick. Indians certainly do not care about football. This could too bring us laurels.” Another wrote, “Nice kid with a classic kick. Praise our future champions of India. Direct to goal post from 0 degree dimension in less than a second. Jai hind!” A post read, “What a player...too good...”Wow! Simply outstanding...Have a great future ahead” a user wrote.

The 10-year-old kid along with the goal from the corner kick, scored a hat-trick in the final of the All Kerala Kids Football tournament for Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC) on February 9.

