73-year-young woman is breaking the Internet with her chiselled physique

Three years passed and Joan MacDonald , who earlier used to weigh 198 pounds at 5’3”, is now 50 pounds lighter and incredibly musclebound, thanks to her newly found enthusiasm for pumping iron in the gym.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:07 IST
A 73-year-old lady from Canada’s Ontario looks nothing like what you might expect from a person of her age.
In the past, Joan MacDonald had always struggled with excessive body weight and was put on medication to treat her high blood pressure, cholesterol and acid reflux issues, reported New York Post.
The senior bodybuilder has now become somewhat of a social media celebrity with more than 500,000 followers on her “trainwithjoan” Instagram page.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
Three years passed and the septuagenarian, who earlier used to weigh 198 pounds at 5’3”, is now 50 pounds lighter and incredibly musclebound, thanks to her newly found enthusiasm for pumping iron in the gym.
According to the New York Post, MacDonald attributes her metamorphoses to lifting weights, eating a balanced diet and consuming supplements such as amino acids and protein shakes.
