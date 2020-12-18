e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Abandoned boy whose pic with pet dog went viral to be sent to shelter home in Meerut

Abandoned boy whose pic with pet dog went viral to be sent to shelter home in Meerut

Police provided him with clothes and is in the process of getting him admitted to a public school.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarnagar
The image shows the 10-year-old boy named Ankit.
The image shows the 10-year-old boy named Ankit. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

An abandoned boy who was found with his pet dog will be sent to a child protection home in Meerut, officials said on Friday.

Poonam Sharma, the district in-charge of Childline, told PTI that Ankit was produced before a child welfare board and it directed them to send him to a shelter home in Meerut once his medial report is received.

Ankit is said to have been abandoned by his mother while his father is in jail, SSP Abhishek Yadav said on Thursday.

Police here provided him with clothes and in the process of getting him admitted to a public school, he said.

Ankit, said to be around 10, is currently living with a woman in the Khalapar locality under the Kotwali police station, the SSP added.

