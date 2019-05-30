After #JCBmemes, kid’s working excavator model goes viral. Amitabh Bachchan retweets it

If you are not living under a rock, by now you must have seen the hilarious memes and gifs about JCB excavators that are flooding the Internet. A video related to these yellow machines is the latest addition to that craze. It’s about a kid operating a working model of an excavator that he made from syringes. The clip is winning the hearts of netizens and even Amitabh Bachchan retweeted it.

“While on #jcbmemes - keep all those memes and your engineering degrees aside for a moment, and look at this poor child’s technological skills. He has made a JCB with just used syringes!,” reads the caption of the post that was shared by a Twitter user named Rajesh Kejriwal. Posted on May 29, the clip has garnered more than 140,000 views in just two days. Additionally, it has also received about 1,180 retweets, and over 5,800 “likes”.

While on #jcbmemes - keep all those memes and your engineering degrees aside for a moment, and look at this poor child's technological skills. He has made a JCB with just used syringes! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/526ysIIFhF — Rajesh Kejriwal 🇮🇳 (@raj20k) May 28, 2019

While many appreciated the kid’s skill and talent, a few Twitter users also enquired about his whereabouts as they wanted to contribute to his education.

A brilliant mind ♥️ — Dr. Nefarious Ways💋 (@stanfill) May 28, 2019

Where's this child? Can we do something to help him getting education and pursue his talent? — Savitri Singh (@Savitri63) May 29, 2019

God gift 👍 — Suresh 🐯 (@sureshanchan) May 29, 2019

@narendramodi @PMOIndia must look into this creative and give a recognition to the world,if at this age is this his creative what creative he'll make when he grown up? — Ashoka Kumar S. Swain(Chaukidar) (@avaishu69) May 28, 2019

This is what Big B tweeted:

amazing .. Innovative India ... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Incredible India https://t.co/9GttlAm8Kd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 28, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:26 IST