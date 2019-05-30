Today in New Delhi, India
After #JCBmemes, kid’s working excavator model goes viral. Amitabh Bachchan retweets it

A video related to these yellow machines is the latest addition to that craze. It’s about a kid operating a working model of an excavator that he made from syringes.

Posted on May 29, the clip has garnered more than 140,000 views in just two days. (Twitter/@raj20k)

If you are not living under a rock, by now you must have seen the hilarious memes and gifs about JCB excavators that are flooding the Internet. A video related to these yellow machines is the latest addition to that craze. It’s about a kid operating a working model of an excavator that he made from syringes. The clip is winning the hearts of netizens and even Amitabh Bachchan retweeted it.

“While on #jcbmemes - keep all those memes and your engineering degrees aside for a moment, and look at this poor child’s technological skills. He has made a JCB with just used syringes!,” reads the caption of the post that was shared by a Twitter user named Rajesh Kejriwal. Posted on May 29, the clip has garnered more than 140,000 views in just two days. Additionally, it has also received about 1,180 retweets, and over 5,800 “likes”.

While many appreciated the kid’s skill and talent, a few Twitter users also enquired about his whereabouts as they wanted to contribute to his education.

This is what Big B tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:26 IST

