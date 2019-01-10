Anand Mahindra’s gift idea for globetrotting couple in their 70s wins Twitter

By now you’ve probably seen many videos or read about the Indian couple in their 70s who own a tea shop in Kochi and travel the world together. The couple has left many on the Internet impressed and inspired and joining the long list of admirers is business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group Chairman recently posted a video of the couple and followed it up with another tweet suggesting what could be a great gift for them. Not only has the idea resonated with people on Twitter, even Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw gave it her thumbs up.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Mahindra said: “They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country. Their wealth is their attitude to life.” He even added that the next time he’s in Kochi, he would definitely drop by their tea shop.

The tweet is accompanied by a video, originally shared by travel blogger Drew Binsky, which shows a glimpse into the life of Vijayan and Mohana.

The tweet is accompanied by a video, originally shared by travel blogger Drew Binsky, which shows a glimpse into the life of Vijayan and Mohana. The couple runs a tea shop called Sree Balaji in Kochi which they started to fulfil their dream to travel the world. Along with the money earned from the shop and with the help of bank loans, Vijayan and Mohana have travelled to over 20 countries.

Following his first tweet about the couple, Mahindra posted another tweet with his idea of the perfect gift for the couple.

Following his first tweet about the couple, Mahindra posted another tweet with his idea of the perfect gift for the couple.

Many agreed that the idea was great including the Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director.

Many agreed that the idea was great including the Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director.

Here’s what many others on Twitter said.

“I’d like to contribute to any initiative that helps them. Be it to support their dream or even any other need. Thank you for sharing sir,” one Twitter user posted. “Will be among the first to contribute, I just love their love for travel,” posted another.

Some even suggested the couple may not accept the gift. Here’s what Mahindra said:

Some even suggested the couple may not accept the gift. Here's what Mahindra said:

