Are you confident about your handwashing routine? Wait till you see this video

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:13 IST

Among the preventative methods to keep one safe from coronavirus, frequent and correct hand washing is an important one. Several videos circulating on social media explain how to go about one’s hand washing routine. World Health Organisation (WHO) started the #SafehandsChallenge to promote proper hand-washing practices to fight the spread of coronavirus. Several people including Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu, Kiren Rijiju and more participated in this challenge by posting their videos. Kerala Police also launched a special dance video to show how one should wash one’s hands. However, one hand washing video has really managed to win over people and gone insanely viral.

Posted and shared by many, the video shows a close up of someone’s gloved hands. Instead of soap, this video shows the use of black paint to demonstrate the right way to wash hands. It’s the black paint that helps one notice all the areas of the hands that may get ignored if one is not careful while washing one’s hands.

“Correct technique to wash your hands for proper disinfection,” says restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja on Twitter while sharing the video. Take a look:

The video has gone crazy viral all over social media and even WhatsApp. This one, shared by Kukreja, has collected nearly 17 million views since it was posted on March 19. It has also received over 1.5 lakh likes and more than 1.4 lakh retweets - and still counting.

“This is excellent! Also, as a test, if you leave (washable) colour on your hands and sit in front of the TV for an hour or so, it’ll show how often you touch your face. You’d be surprised,” says a Twitter user. “Brilliant demonstration! Just don’t forget to turn off the tap and save water while washing your hands!” says another.

What do you think about the video?

