Arun Jaitley, former finance minister, dies at 66. Tributes pour in on Twitter

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:13 IST

The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley saddened many. The 66-year-old MP was admitted in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he complained of uneasiness and was undergoing treatment. He died on Saturday afternoon.

Several leaders, from different political parties, are offering their condolences on Twitter. People from all across India are also offering their tributes on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the tweets:

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/h49GfVuUCc — Arush Chaudhary (@ArushGzp) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitleyRest in peace former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley ji. Very cool and composed person. Great parliamentarian. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qzfABA1mKy — VENKATESH social welfare being (@smartnawin88) August 24, 2019

Unimaginable loss for Indian Politics!#ArunJaitley a man who donned many Hats ..a man who mesmerised all around Him ..a man who mentored many ...a man for whom you felt knew almost about everything under the Sun ..is no more with us

His life was an inspiration indeed

ॐ शांति🙏 — Delhistate (@Delhistate1) August 24, 2019

Sad to hear that former Union Minister #ArunJaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Tom Hank💀 (@AnkurMalviya6) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitley Ji leaves behind, his remarkable contribution to India and it’s Economy. The news is saddening to everyone. My condolences to his family and friends. The nation will remember you, Sir. 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/RkfAY46Vi2 — Punit Naresh Rajani (@punitrajani) August 24, 2019

May his soul rest in peace. He was taken so soon. The only politician I admired and have immense respect for. #ArunJaitley — 💫 (@IcanMakeItR8) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley, who often took to Twitter to share different kinds of posts, tweeted his last one on August 7 on the birth anniversary Tulsidas.

Here’s a brief look at the political journey of former finance minister:

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:17 IST