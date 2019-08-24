e-paper
Arun Jaitley, former finance minister, dies at 66. Tributes pour in on Twitter

Arun Jaitley was admitted in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he complained of uneasiness.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley saddened many.
The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley saddened many. (HT File Photo)
         

The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley saddened many. The 66-year-old MP was admitted in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9 after he complained of uneasiness and was undergoing treatment. He died on Saturday afternoon.

Several leaders, from different political parties, are offering their condolences on Twitter. People from all across India are also offering their tributes on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the tweets:

Arun Jaitley, who often took to Twitter to share different kinds of posts, tweeted his last one on August 7 on the birth anniversary Tulsidas.

Here’s a brief look at the political journey of former finance minister:

The news of his death was released by AIIMS’ Media and Protocol Division.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:17 IST

