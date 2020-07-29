e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Australian pub forced to ban messy emus for ‘bad behavior’

Australian pub forced to ban messy emus for ‘bad behavior’

Things took an intolerable turn last week when two of the birds, Carol and Kevin, discovered they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:30 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
CANBERRA, Australia
An emu named Carol, three years old and raised from an egg, walks around behind a fence. An Australian Outback pub has banned two emus, Carol and another, for “bad behavior” after they learned to climb the stairs and created havoc inside.
An emu named Carol, three years old and raised from an egg, walks around behind a fence. An Australian Outback pub has banned two emus, Carol and another, for “bad behavior” after they learned to climb the stairs and created havoc inside. (AP)
         

An Australian Outback pub has banned emus for “bad behavior,” and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from creating havoc inside.

Locals and tourists have been bemused by the antics of the emus eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote Queensland state outpost with a permanent population of 18.

But things took an intolerable turn last week when two of the birds, Carol and Kevin, discovered they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel, the only pub, publican Chris Gimblett said Tuesday.

“They’re learnt to walk up the front steps of the hotel, which has been causing just a few issues,” especially with the amount of their waste, he said.

Gimblett solved the problem by stringing a rope across the top of the stairs. A sign advises customers to replace the rope once they enter because “emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behavior.”

The inquisitive emus are not yet clever enough to duck under the rope to get inside the pub.

While Australian pubs occasionally have a parrot in the bar, emus are not indoor birds.

“When emus get a fright, they head in a forward direction but are normally looking behind so they can’t see where they’re going and this is where chaos can happen,” Gimblett said. “They bump into everything.”

Visitors staying at the Yaraka trailer park have been surprised by the lengths emus will go to steal food, including pecking a fried egg off a barbecue plate, Gimblett said.

“They will lean through the (trailer) door with their long necks and pluck toast out of the toaster,” he said.

“If you’ve got a mug of coffee on the little table by the door, they will drink all the coffee, without spilling it I might add. You just discover that your mug’s empty. They’re just eating machines,” he added.

There used to be eight emus in Yaraka. A resident rescued eggs from an abandoned nest in 2018 and hatched them with the help of an electric blanket. But all except Carol and Kevin have moved on, apparently in search of mates.

top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: Hanoi, Hong Kong governments prepare for Covid-19 outbreaks
LIVE: Hanoi, Hong Kong governments prepare for Covid-19 outbreaks
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In