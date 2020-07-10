e-paper
Baby penguin 'does' yoga, video may inspire you to pick up an exercise mat

Baby penguin ‘does’ yoga, video may inspire you to pick up an exercise mat

“Charmin’s yoga poses are the workout motivation that we need!” reads the caption of the post.

Jul 10, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby penguin.
The image shows the baby penguin. (Instagram/@columbuszoo)
         

Many may be aware of the various health benefits of regularly practicing yoga. But do you know the advantages associated with watching a baby penguin ‘do’ yoga? Why a smile straight to your face, of course.

This clip was posted on Instagram from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s official account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Charmin’s yoga poses are the workout motivation that we need”. We don’t know about workout inspiration, but Charmin’s yoga poses are going to motivate you to smile for sure.

The recording shows the female baby penguin laying on a black interlocking rubber mat. A hooman, who is behind the camera, gives Charmin workout instructions. When Charmin follows the directions to a tee, the instructor also offers her words of affirmation.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the post has received a lot of appreciation. The video currently has over 15,000 views.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Charmin and her yoga routine. One person said, “Cutie pie”. Another individual wrote, “Inhale and hold.... exhaaaaale”.

“Stretching feels good!” read one comment under the post. To this, an Instagram user responded by saying, “For sure”.

Somebody associated with the little penguin when writing, “Charming Charmin, I use those mats for exercise as well”.

What are your thoughts on Charming Charmin and her workout routine?

