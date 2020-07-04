Baby snake noodles say hello to the world after hatching, look surprisingly cute. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:12 IST

Snakes usually make people uncomfortable, even if they’re far away and one’s simply watching them on a screen. However, this video of baby snakes may leave you feeling slightly confused - as they seem so adorable saying hello to the world for the first time.

A video shared on Instagram shows two snakes hatching out of their eggs. The video has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets page on the photo and video sharing app. “These baby snake noodles are so cute but then again everything is so cute when it’s born… new life is so awesome it’s like a fresh start, so you just can’t help to not do your best to protect it,” says Jay Brewer, the founder and owner of the store.

In the clip, two corn snakes, one which is an albino corn snake, hatch from their eggs. Brewer also shares details about the snake in the video. Take a look:

Within a day of being shared, the video has collected over 76,000 views and more than 11,000 likes. People have posted several comments about the clip.

“Super cool little ones,” comments an individual. “I hate snakes, but after seeing your video, I think they are cute,” says another. Well these baby noodles do have that talent.

A few posted questions as well, which were answered by the page. “So whenever you hatch these babies how long before they need to be fed?” asks one Instagram user. “They will shed first usually after they absorb all the yolk left in their belly and then start eating so usually a week or so,” came the reply.

Others asked if the baby snakes bite or if they’re venomous. While the babies can bite these were friendly, came the reply. And no, they aren’t venomous.

So what do you think about these baby snakes?

