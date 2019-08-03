e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 03, 2019

Bat terrorizes travellers inside a flight, incident captured on camera

Almost 30 minutes into the journey, passengers spotted something flying around in the cabin.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The bat created a commotion inside the plane’s cabin.
The bat created a commotion inside the plane’s cabin. (Twitter/@adrilisasmiddle)
         

Passengers travelling on a New Jersey bound plane came across a ‘co-passenger’ that left them screaming. Almost 30 minutes into the journey, passengers spotted something flying around in the cabin. It was a bat.

Twitter user and a traveller on the flight, @adrilisasmiddle, recorded the incident and later shared in on the micro-blogging site. “Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom,” the Twitter user wrote.

The video captured people’s attention and they dropped all kinds of comments.

“I’ve had multiple poor experiences on Spirit, but their fares are consistently the cheapest and I had to buy a last minute flight to New York for an audition. So Spirit made the most sense!” Peter Scattini, another passenger on the flight, told to Huffington Post. “Passengers started screaming and yelling, and very quickly things devolved into chaos,” he added

How would you react if you come across such a surprise during your flight?

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 15:20 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss