Bat terrorizes travellers inside a flight, incident captured on camera

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:24 IST

Passengers travelling on a New Jersey bound plane came across a ‘co-passenger’ that left them screaming. Almost 30 minutes into the journey, passengers spotted something flying around in the cabin. It was a bat.

Twitter user and a traveller on the flight, @adrilisasmiddle, recorded the incident and later shared in on the micro-blogging site. “Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom,” the Twitter user wrote.

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

The video captured people’s attention and they dropped all kinds of comments.

So...I guess the bat hold now some records ...like hight and speed? 😎 — A deadly Khajiit 🇩🇪 (@Howlrunner82) August 3, 2019

But OMG that one dude that is sleeping with his mouth open for the entire thing lol — 'Murrican Flooflesnoots (@Talliy) August 3, 2019

Hope you didn’t hurt the 🦇🥺 — LaBikina💔 (@MisAtomicBomb) August 3, 2019

“I’ve had multiple poor experiences on Spirit, but their fares are consistently the cheapest and I had to buy a last minute flight to New York for an audition. So Spirit made the most sense!” Peter Scattini, another passenger on the flight, told to Huffington Post. “Passengers started screaming and yelling, and very quickly things devolved into chaos,” he added

How would you react if you come across such a surprise during your flight?

