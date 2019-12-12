Bengaluru police uses mannequins to stop traffic rules violation

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:08 IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police have deployed life-size mannequins, wearing police uniforms, at some important junctions in the city in a bid to reduce traffic violations.

Mannequins, wearing reflector jackets, white shirts, khaki pants, white hats, and black shoes will act as a deterrent to traffic violations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru city, Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda said that they are also planning to fit cameras in these to record violations.

“Response to this initiative is very positive. People also take selfies with the mannequins. It’s useful in controlling habitual violators. In the future, we plan to fit cameras in these mannequins to record violations. Contact-less enforcement can be possible with these,” he told ANI.

The unique initiative is being appreciated by people as they think mannequins will be helpful in regulating traffic as well as curbing habitual violations.

A local resident Zafar Saul said that people will follow rules as they will think mannequins are police personnel.

“People do not follow rules where police are not there. This creates a problem in traffic management. When people see at mannequins from a distance then they follow rules thinking that police are here,” he said.

The police, however, know that tricking errant drivers will not work in the long run and they have, hence, planned to replace mannequins with real cops in a day or two to nab violators.

“They will see the mannequins at a distance, they will discipline themselves, but when they will come near the mannequins they will realise, ‘Oh, this is a mannequin’...that they are fooled. The next day, they will try to violate because they will think that it’s a mannequin only. But we will replace these mannequins with our police constables or police officers. By doing so, we are confusing...we want to confuse these habitual road traffic rule violators,” Gowda explained.