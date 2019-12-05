Boy’s empathetic gesture towards his classmate wins Internet. Watch heartening video

it-s-viral

A video of a boy comforting his classmate has left people teary-eyed with happiness. It’s the empathetic gesture of the boy towards another, captured in the clip, which has now created quite a stir online. There’s a chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

In the video, a boy cries and looks distressed. Within seconds, his classmate – sitting beside him – tries comforting him. Eventually, he hugs his classmate for quite some time. He continues his gesture for a few more seconds until his classmate stops crying.

The video is now being shared across various social media platforms. The captions accompanying the video inform that the crying boy is autistic and the one comforting him is a child with Down syndrome.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

Though the video is shared by others too, this particular post has garnered close to 18 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about over 4.7 lakh shares, close to 1.4 lakh reactions and over 10,000 comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Our very own angels on earth ❤️ — TL Riddle (@IFeelPrtty) December 3, 2019

Some kids just give you new hope for humanity in this cruel world. — Sylvia Liebrechts Van Peursem (@silronrayslabs) December 3, 2019

Precious, beautiful souls ❤️ — Susan (@suzint16) December 3, 2019

This is true. I love his posts because they often display the awesome side of human beings. — Christopher Gonzalez (@chris6192001) December 3, 2019

What do you think of this beautiful video?

