Dec 05, 2019
Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Boy’s empathetic gesture towards his classmate wins Internet. Watch heartening video

The captions accompanying the video inform that the crying boy is autistic and the one comforting him is a child with Down syndrome.

Dec 05, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times
This video of a boy comforting his classmate has left people teary-eyed with happiness.
A video of a boy comforting his classmate has left people teary-eyed with happiness. It’s the empathetic gesture of the boy towards another, captured in the clip, which has now created quite a stir online. There’s a chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

In the video, a boy cries and looks distressed. Within seconds, his classmate – sitting beside him – tries comforting him. Eventually, he hugs his classmate for quite some time. He continues his gesture for a few more seconds until his classmate stops crying.

The video is now being shared across various social media platforms. The captions accompanying the video inform that the crying boy is autistic and the one comforting him is a child with Down syndrome.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

Though the video is shared by others too, this particular post has garnered close to 18 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about over 4.7 lakh shares, close to 1.4 lakh reactions and over 10,000 comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

What do you think of this beautiful video?

