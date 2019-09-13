Bus driver comforts kid on first day of school. Heartening pic is viral

it-s-viral

The first day of school can be hard for most children. However, the way this bus driver in Wisconsin handled one such kid having a tiny meltdown before school has struck a chord with thousands. A post shared on Facebook details how the driver comforted the little boy by holding his hand and a picture of the two has since gone viral.

“This is one of our wonderful bus drivers, Miss Lane, holding the hand of a scared little one on his first day of school!” says Augusta Police Department on Facebook. Their post, shared on September 6, has collected over 1,300 like and more 270 shares.

The boy featured in the picture is four-year-old Axel. His mother, Amy Johnson told Fox6Now, Axel was quite excited about his first day at school but became a little anxious moments before getting on the bus. He even broke down.

Johnson had to pick him and put him inside the bus, all the while comforting him. “He started to cling to me and I told him, ‘Buddy, you got this and will have so much fun!’” she told Fox6Now.

Luckily, bus driver, Ms Lane, stepped up and helped Axel. She reached out for his hand and comforted him. Johnson clicked a picture of the two and it has since impressed many.

“What a precious gesture! Thank you Isabel Lane for being such a compassionate and caring employee!” says a Facebook user about the moment. “That just warms my heart!” says another.

