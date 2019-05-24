Buzz-arre sound keeps couple up at night, turns out to be 80,000 bees

For two years, a Spanish couple was puzzled by a low humming sound coming from their bedroom. Tired of the constant buzzing noise that led to many a sleepless nights, they decided to find the source. Turns out they had some unwanted guests in their house - a hive of 80,000 bees residing in their bedroom wall.

Ironically, one of the residents of the house, Sergio Guerrero, is a beekeeper by profession. For a year he asked firefighters, police, and local authorities for help but without any fruitful results. It’s when the noise got worse – especially as the weather grew hotter - he became suspicious and contacted a bee removal company. They discovered the hive behind his bedroom wall.

While talking to CNN, Guerrero said that the sound wasn’t constant. While some days it would increase, other days everything would go quite. He further added that due to high concentration of flora in the area, the hive grew big in a short time.

What do you think about this bee-zarre story?

