Can you tell which Bollywood song is playing as this truck’s horn? Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:59 IST

Once in a while we come across such videos which are bizarre, funny, and can make you go ‘huh’. Case in point, a video involving a truck and its horn has now sparked all sorts of reactions from people. The video shows people stopping a truck to listen to its musical horn.

The video, shared both on YouTube and Twitter has now piqued people’s attention. In the clip, some people are standing in front of a truck and requesting the truck driver to blow the horn once more. A few seconds later, the driver honks and instead of usual blare sounds something very different plays. It’s a tune form a popular Bollywood song.

Can you guess the song?

For those who are still trying to identify, the tune is of the song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from the 1975 film Pratigya.

Since being shared, people had a lot to say on the video. While some couldn’t stop laughing, other applauded the driver’s innovative honking style. A few users identified a tea stall shown in the video and wrote that it’s in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They indicated that the incident took place in that place.

“This is bhopal I guess, Raju Tea stall,” wrote a Twitter user. “Dil khus kar diya bhai [you made me happy bro],” commented another. “They are on another level, any way horn was awesome,” expressed a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?