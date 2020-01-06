e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Car lands in hotel pool in Florida. Pictures spark hilarious reaction

Car lands in hotel pool in Florida. Pictures spark hilarious reaction

The photos have invited a lot of funny comments as people find it hard to believe that an adult driver ended up with the car in the pool.

Jan 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The driver accidentally drove the car into the pool at Holiday Inn while reversing it. (Facebook/West Palm Beach Police Department)
         

A bizarre accident in Florida has sparked a flurry of reactions on Facebook. The pictures, posted by The West Palm Beach Police Department, show a car submerged in a hotel pool. The bizarre incident and pictures have prompted a barrage of some concerned and some hilarious reactions among netizens.

In case you’re wondering what happened, the post explains that the driver accidentally drove the car into the pool at Holiday Inn while reversing it.

“Thankfully, no one was injured. The adult driver and passenger escaped after accidentally backing into the hotel pool,” says the caption.

Posted on January 4, the photos have invited a lot of funny comments as people find it hard to believe that an adult driver ended up with the car in the pool.

“How ‘adult’ are we talking? 18 or 98? How do you ‘accidentally’ back through a fence and end up in a pool,” asks a Facebook user. “At what point do you finally hit the break? Hitting the fence wasn’t enough?” questions another puzzled user. “Gives new definition to ‘car pooling’, jokes a third. “Amateurs. I totally could have made it to the other side,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this weird car accident?

Also read | Florida driver accidentally steers car into swimming pool. Pics are making a splash

india news