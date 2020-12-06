e-paper
Cat lovers wrap pet babies in towels, start online trend 'purrito'. Images are adorable

Cat lovers wrap pet babies in towels, start online trend ‘purrito’. Images are adorable

Under this trend, people are sharing paw-some images of their feline babies.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat wrapped in a sheet.
The image shows a cat wrapped in a sheet. (Instagram/@the_cosmic_boys)
         

Do you love looking at cute pictures of cats on the Internet? Does catching a glimpse of the adorable furry babies relax you? Then we have something special for you. Amazing images of ‘purrito’ - adorable cats wrapped in towels, blankets or sheets.

Under this trend, people are sharing paw-some images of their feline babies. The hoomans certainly look happy taking part in this trend. However, the felines are yet to unveil their true feelings. We can only hope they feel as cosy as they look in the pictures.

“All purritoed on a cold Sunday morning,” wrote an Instagram user and shared this image:

Captioned “A purrito,” here is what another cat parent shared:

“Who’s a little sleepy purrito?” asked this individual. Check out the images:

How can we miss this image of a self-proclaimed purrito!

This cat-human thinks this is the “The cutest purrito you’ve ever seen.” Check out the images to see if you agree:

What do you do when your kitty gets crazy? This Instagram user has a way a unique way of dealing with the situation:

What do you think of these super sweet images? Do they make you want to turn a cat into a purrito too?

