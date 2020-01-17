CBSE Board exams 2020: School issues letter reminding parents marks aren’t everything

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:56 IST

CBSE Board exams 2020, for Class 10 and class 12, are set to start in a few days – precisely from February 15. For many, students and parents, exam time is one of the most stressful periods.

However, as students find themselves dealing with pressure, it’s the parents who can ease that and help them to relax. Probably to emphasis that fact and as a reminder to the parents, the principal of International Indian School - Damman, Saudi Arabia, came up with a letter. Now, the letter has gained applauds of approval from social media and is now being shared by many.

A Facebook user Faju Farook shared the letter while appreciating the principal for his thoughtfulness. “Attention Parents! Are you really helping your kid to develop his talent! Hats off to International Indian School (Dammam) Principal for this great Message,” he wrote in the caption.

The letter starts with a greeting from the school. Then it talks about the anxiousness felt by both parents and students. “The Board Exams of your children are to start soon. I know you are all really anxious for your child to do well,” read the first two lines of the letter.

Then it explains how a child scoring top marks is great but someone scoring less isn’t a cause of concern either. Then the principal urges the parents not to “take away the self-confidence and dignity” of the students if they fail to score high. Further, also tells parents to assure their kids that they will be loved and not judged, irrespective of the outcome of the examination.

It ends with a sweet note saying that if parents do this then one day they will watch their kids “conquer the world”.

Read the full post here:

The circular was also uploaded on the school’s official website too.

What do you think of the letter?