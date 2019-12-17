e-paper
CBSE board exams begin from February 15

CBSE board exams begin from February 15

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, December 17 released the date sheet of Class 10 and class 12 examination 2020 on its official website cbse.nic.in.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, December 17 released the date sheet of Class 10 and class 12 examination 2020 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
(File/AFP)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet of Class 10 and class 12 examination 2020 on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 30, 2020 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 20, 2020.

Class 10 and Class 12 students who have registered themselves for the examination can check the date sheet below.

 

 

The CBSE had earlier released the sample papers and marking scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Candidates can download the sample papers of all subjects online from the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Education News