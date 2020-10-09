e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / CNN reporter about to go live gets interrupted by raccoon. Watch what happens

CNN reporter about to go live gets interrupted by raccoon. Watch what happens

A video that’s gone crazy viral shows CNN correspondent Joe Johns fending off the animal moments before he had to go live.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:36 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota.
The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. (Twitter/@AlisynCamerota)
         

A news reporter who was preparing to go live with a broadcast was forced to deal with something rather bizarre - a raccoon. A video that’s gone crazy viral shows CNN correspondent Joe Johns fending off the animal moments before he had to go live.

The video of the strange scene was shared on Twitter by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. “This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack!” she tweeted along with the video, adding, “Just another day in the nutty news cycle.” The tweet is complete with hashtags #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon and #wildlife.

In the video, Johns can be seen preparing to go live when he suddenly turns around and asks, “What?” This is followed by a loud, “get” after which Johns throws something big towards the thing that’s interrupting him.

Watch what happens in this video which has received nearly two million views so far:

As it turns out, Johns and the raccoon seem to have a history. The creature interrupted his shoot earlier as well when he had to scare it away, reports CNN.

The raccoon came back again on Wednesday.

“So, this is the second time the raccoon has come back at the top of ‘New Day.’ Who knows why, but I think it’s the light that attracts the animals, and you add to that -- the fact that White House campus is now barren of people... and the animals have run of the house,” Johns told CNN.

He also tweeted:

Meanwhile, the video has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter.

“Nice multi-tasking, Joe!” reads a comment on the post. “They’re trying to go to bed. You’re outside their house making too much noise!” joked another.

What do you think of this incident?

tags
top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In