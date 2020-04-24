Cops surprise retired teacher with greetings on her 60th birthday. They also got her a gift

it-s-viral

Kutty Hadassa Paul, a retired teacher staying alone at her Sainikpuri residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was shocked, and a bit afraid, when khaki-clad policemen from Neredmet police station knocked at her door on Friday afternoon.

Her fear soon turned into a pleasant surprise when the inspector A Narasimha Swamy started singing “Happy birthday to you” on his microphone using Karaoke music in the background.

Another policeman who accompanied the inspector handed a bag of pomegranate fruits to her and extended his birthday greetings.

For Kutty, who turned 60 on Friday, there was no better gift than this. She never expected that the day, which was otherwise dull due to lockdown, would become so memorable.

She was all the more delighted when the inspector told her that he had come to greet her on behalf of her son Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, who lives in Denver, Colorado in the USA and wanted to surprise her on her 60th birthday.

Unable to come, Talluri mailed a letter to Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy stating that his mother was living alone in Sainikpuri and that Friday was her birthday.

“I was looking to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother’s family and uncles’ and aunts’ in USA. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I would be ever grateful if you could honour my special request in the current circumstances,” he wrote.

The DCP was moved by the letter. She passed on the request to the Neredmet inspector Narsimha Swamy and asked him to oblige Talluri’s request.

“It was a memorable day for me. It was a great gesture from the police, particularly Swamy who sang for me. This birthday is going to remain as the sweetest memory in my life,” Kutty said.

Kutty thanked the police department and said like doctors, the police too were doing a splendid job during the Corona pandemic.

Talluri also conveyed his gratitude to the cops, “Thanking you and the entire department for the brave and wonderful work that you all have been doing in keeping residents safe in these difficult circumstances.