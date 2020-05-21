e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Corals to sea sponges, dolphins bring gift from sea to shore for humans

Corals to sea sponges, dolphins bring gift from sea to shore for humans

The Facebook post has now prompted all sorts of reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 18:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dolphins bringing gifts.
The image shows the dolphins bringing gifts. (Facebook/Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding)
         

Dolphins, among other things, are also known for their sociability and communication skills. They are often considered to be the second most intelligent of all animals after humans. This pod of dolphins has taken the aspect of intelligence to a whole new level. They are showering the volunteers at Barnacles Dolphin Centre in Queensland with numerous adorable gifts from the sea. No, we are not making it up.

Taking to Facebook, the restaurant shared a post with a collage of the animals bringing the gifts from the sea to the shore. They explained that this has now become a consistent affair with the pod bringing regular gifts. They further added that this behaviour shows “how much they’re missing the public interaction and attention.”

The image shows that among the gifts the aquatic mammals have brought are pieces of corals, sea sponges, and barnacle-encrusted bottles.

People had varied reactions to this unusual event and they expressed the same while commenting.

“Loosely translated: “So long, and thanks for all the fish,” joked a Facebook user. “Love these beautiful creatures,” wrote another. “Aww! My heart is melting,” expressed a third. “Beautiful creatures, what a blessing,” wrote a fourth.

This behaviour is, however, not something new and about a year ago, the eatery shared another video which shows a dolphin bringing a gift for the volunteers.

“Nothing surprises me with dolphins and their behaviour anymore,” Barry McGovern, a UQ PhD student and dolphin expert told 7NEWS.com.au. “They do everything - they use tools, they have culture, they have something similar to names in signature whistles,” he added. “In all likelihood, they probably don’t miss humans per se. They probably miss a free meal and the routine,” he said. Also, he speculated it as a “play-like behaviour.”

What do you think of the pod bringing gifts? How would you react if you ever receive such a gift?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In