Couple use hippo for gender reveal, people call it the ‘worst.’ Mother-to-be replies

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:36 IST

A couple has attracted the ire of Twitter after what many have described as the ‘worst gender reveal’ possible. A TikTok video shared on Twitter shows the parents-to-be using a hippopotamus at a zoo as part of their gender reveal. The video, since being shared on Twitter on September 22, has collected over 8.2 million views.

“I did it. I found the worst gender reveal,” says Twitter user Ana Bretón who shared the clip on the micro-blogging site.

The video was recorded at the Capital of Texas Zoo in Cedar Creek, reports Fox News. It shows Jonathan and Bridgette Joseph, the parents-to-be, tossing a watermelon into Tank, the hippo’s mouth. As the hippo crushes the watermelon, blue liquid falls out of the watermelon indicating that the couple is expecting a boy.

I did it. I found the worst gender reveal. pic.twitter.com/37b5GkrTbN — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 21, 2019

While the parents look extremely happy during the reveal, Twitter seems to have taken offence about the video. While many have questioned about the blue liquid used in the reveal, several others have commented on words “thank god” used by the father-to-be.

When he said "thank god" I was even more disgusted. Throw the whole couple away also is the hippo okay? — Portia👾🕹 (@GrooovyArts) September 21, 2019

The "thank god" because it’s a boy because apparently having a girl would be HORRIBLE 🙄😡 — Kate (@KTenpas) September 21, 2019

And, I think I just watched a gender reveal that fed oodles of food colouring to a hippo in order to show the internet that having a girl would be THAT bad. 😐 — ThisIsFine (@crasheshightea) September 21, 2019

The joy on his face knowing it’s going to be a boy is simply the worst. Along with making a hippo behind a gated fence eating a food coloring watermelon. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 21, 2019

That person's baby is not remotely important enough to feed a hippo 10 pounds of food coloring. — Levi Wilson (@leviisevil) September 21, 2019

I really wanted this hippo to vomit that blue liquid all over them right after. — River Named Eemo-shun (@tattooedtrvlagt) September 21, 2019

Bretón later posted another tweet sharing Bridgette’s side of the story. In the note attached, the mother-to-be explains their happiness over having a boy and clarifies that the blue liquid used in the water melon was in fact organic Jell-O.

Hi all! I’ve been in touch with the family in the video. While I’m not a fan of gender reveals, it was not my intention to bring darkness to their special day. Here’s some background written by Bridgette. Donations to the ACTUAL hippo in the vid here: https://t.co/rByV2mbXRK pic.twitter.com/fDWY29niTE — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 22, 2019

