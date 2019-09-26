e-paper
Couple use hippo for gender reveal, people call it the ‘worst.’ Mother-to-be replies

The video has collected over 8 million views since being shared.

Sep 26, 2019 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I did it. I found the worst gender reveal,” says Twitter user Ana Bretón who shared the clip.
“I did it. I found the worst gender reveal,” says Twitter user Ana Bretón who shared the clip. (Twitter/Ana Bretón)
         

A couple has attracted the ire of Twitter after what many have described as the ‘worst gender reveal’ possible. A TikTok video shared on Twitter shows the parents-to-be using a hippopotamus at a zoo as part of their gender reveal. The video, since being shared on Twitter on September 22, has collected over 8.2 million views.

“I did it. I found the worst gender reveal,” says Twitter user Ana Bretón who shared the clip on the micro-blogging site.

The video was recorded at the Capital of Texas Zoo in Cedar Creek, reports Fox News. It shows Jonathan and Bridgette Joseph, the parents-to-be, tossing a watermelon into Tank, the hippo’s mouth. As the hippo crushes the watermelon, blue liquid falls out of the watermelon indicating that the couple is expecting a boy.

While the parents look extremely happy during the reveal, Twitter seems to have taken offence about the video. While many have questioned about the blue liquid used in the reveal, several others have commented on words “thank god” used by the father-to-be.

Bretón later posted another tweet sharing Bridgette’s side of the story. In the note attached, the mother-to-be explains their happiness over having a boy and clarifies that the blue liquid used in the water melon was in fact organic Jell-O.

What do you think about this gender reveal?

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:04 IST

