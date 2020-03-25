Cuteness overloaded: Bunny ‘gives’ goodnight kiss to human. Watch
“A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight,” a reddit user wrote and shared the video.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:25 IST
Pets are not just the four-legged creatures that stay in your house, they’re also a part of your family whom you love to the moon and back. Hence, there are different things people like to do with or for their pets, be it taking part in online challenges or letting them kiss goodnight. Just like this video which shows a bunny “saying” goodnight to its hooman with a kiss on nose.
“A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight,” with this caption the video was shared on reddit. In the absolutely lovable clip, the rabbit licks and nibbles the nose of the man standing in front. It’s the cute exchange coupled with the man’s smile which adds on to the adorableness of the clip.
A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight from r/aww
With over 81,000 views and close to 22,000 upvotes, the video has made people go:
There were some who walked down memory lane to remember their own pets.
“Aww this reminds me of the bunny we had when I was a kid. It loved to lie next to you on the couch, front paws and head resting on your arm, snuggling close to you. When it got up to leave, it always licked your face before jumping off the couch,” reminisced a reddit user.
“Bunny kisses are so cute. My childhood one did that and they were so little and soft. Melted my heart every time,” remembered yet another.
Some simply wrote that the video is super cute, “That is so cute, I could just die!” wrote a user of reddit. “Aww, this is soooo cute,” expressed another. “ Oh no, this is too cute,” wrote a third.
What do you think of the video?