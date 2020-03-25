e-paper
Cuteness overloaded: Bunny ‘gives’ goodnight kiss to human. Watch

“A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight,” a reddit user wrote and shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a human with his bunny.
Image shows a human with his bunny. (Reddit/u/unnaturalorder)
         
Highlights
  • The video shows bunny ‘giving’ goodnight kiss to its human
  • It has mesmerised many
  • The video may leave you happy too

Pets are not just the four-legged creatures that stay in your house, they’re also a part of your family whom you love to the moon and back. Hence, there are different things people like to do with or for their pets, be it taking part in online challenges or letting them kiss goodnight. Just like this video which shows a bunny “saying” goodnight to its hooman with a kiss on nose.

“A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight,” with this caption the video was shared on reddit. In the absolutely lovable clip, the rabbit licks and nibbles the nose of the man standing in front. It’s the cute exchange coupled with the man’s smile which adds on to the adorableness of the clip.

A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight from r/aww

With over 81,000 views and close to 22,000 upvotes, the video has made people go:

via GIPHY

There were some who walked down memory lane to remember their own pets.

“Aww this reminds me of the bunny we had when I was a kid. It loved to lie next to you on the couch, front paws and head resting on your arm, snuggling close to you. When it got up to leave, it always licked your face before jumping off the couch,” reminisced a reddit user.

“Bunny kisses are so cute. My childhood one did that and they were so little and soft. Melted my heart every time,” remembered yet another.

Some were so mesmerised that they used onomatopoeic words to express their feelings. Just like this reddit user who went with:

via GIPHY

Or this user of the platform who just wrote:

via GIPHY

Some simply wrote that the video is super cute, “That is so cute, I could just die!” wrote a user of reddit. “Aww, this is soooo cute,” expressed another. “ Oh no, this is too cute,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

