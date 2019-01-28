Dad, son dance to Let It Go in matching Elsa dresses. 70 million views and counting

A heartwarming video of a dad and son dancing to Frozen’s Let It Go in matching Elsa costumes has taken the Internet by storm. Not only has the video collected over 70 million views and still counting on Facebook, it also managed to strike a chord with Kristen Bell who plays Anna in Frozen. “Immediate. Tears. Everywhere,” she tweeted on January 25.

Ørjan Burøe, a comedian from Normay, told CBS News that his four-year-old son, Dexter, loves Elsa from Frozen. “He just sees something that’s great. For him, Elsa is a superhero,” he said.

So, recently, when Dexter’s mommy was away, the father-son duo put on their Elsa costumes – which Burøe had bought online - and danced around their living room.

“It’s important to teach children that you can do whatever you want to do, and not put prejudice all over them,” he told CBS News. “Soon enough you will find out who you’re going to be in life.”

The adorable video of the father-son duo has melted hearts online since it was shared on January 20. Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 9.2 lakh shares and more than 7.1 lakh reactions.

“At first I thought it was a dad with his daughter and thought aww how amazing and sweet is he... Then I realised it was his son and thought even better. Allowing your child to explore and dress up in whatever is fantastic, what an amazing parent you are,” says one Facebook user. “This is AMAZING! I love it! What an amazing dad,” says another. “My three year old son has demanded to watch this five times in a row so far. Thank you,” says another. “I absolutely love this! Dad goals!” says a third.

