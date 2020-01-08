Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: People say they’ve cancelled Chhapaak tickets. But have they?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:58 IST

Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to stand in solidarity with the students has divided Twitter. While some people are praising the actor’s political statement, others are not so happy. In fact, many are tweeting and urging others to boycott her upcoming movie Chhapaak – so much so, the hashtag #boycottchhapaak is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

There are also some who are using the hashtag to inform people how they have cancelled their pre-booked Chhapaak tickets to shun the actor’s upcoming movie. Interestingly, however, multiple people have shared the same image of their cancelled tickets.

The image shows the movie was booked for Friday January 10 in Cinemarc, Akota, Vadodara for 6:50 Pm. The pic further shows that three tickets were booked with seat numbers A10, A8, and A9 of Gold class. And, the refund amount is Rs 420. This information is same on the screenshots shared in all the tweets.

Here are some of the tweets from various accounts sharing the same image:

This man cancelled the booking of #Chappak. Now he will go to watch #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror.



RT if you are going to watch #Tanhaji this Friday. #BoycottChhaapaak #Tanhajichallenge pic.twitter.com/xw97VCalQY — Vivek Bansal (@ivivekbansal) January 8, 2020

On Sunday, a masked mob attacked students and teachers inside JNU campus. The mob vandalised the hostel property and also the cars parked inside the campus.