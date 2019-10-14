e-paper
Delhi man steals pot from vertical garden. Video leaves social media angry

The video shows the man pulling out a plastic pot from the vertical garden and throwing its contents on the ground.

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people have posted comments about the video since it was shared on October 10.
Several people have posted comments about the video since it was shared on October 10.
         

A video of a man stealing a pot from one of Delhi’s vertical gardens has left people on social media extremely enraged. The clip, shared on Facebook, has made its way onto other platforms as well and it has been collecting a ton of reactions from netizens.

The video has been posted on the ‘Alwayz Dil Se’ Facebook page. The video shows the man pulling out a plastic pot from the vertical garden and throwing its contents on the ground. He is then seen placing the empty pot in his bag. He is then seen running away from the spot.

“Don’t know why this uncle ji is destroying all plants and keeping all the plastic pots,” says the caption posted along with the video. “We are no one to blame any government if we can’t stop these kind of people. I could have caught him and handed him to the local authorities, but I decided to let him go this time,” it says further.

Several people have posted comments about the video since it was shared on October 10.

“RIP to your poor mentality. Very shameful,” says a Facebook user. “Authorities should take serious action against such type of persons,” says another.

The video was also shared on Twitter.

Many have posted questions about the video on Twitter as well.

“What is he going to do with them?” asks a Twitter user. “Why was he doing that?” wonders another.

Vertical gardens were introduced in a bid to reduce air pollution and increase green cover in the city.

What do you think about the incident?

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:49 IST

