Delhi Metro’s creative tweet as tribute to end of the decade wins Twitter

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:10 IST

With the end of the year 2019, the decade is also coming to an end. Though it had some bumps along the way, the decade saw some important technological innovations that helped the common man. Paying tribute to one such advancement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a tweet that’s now winning Twitter. Two pictures of the popular superhero series ‘Power Rangers’ were given comparing the beginning and end of the decade for the Delhi Metro.

The two pictures posted by Delhi Metro on Twitter shows a comparison. The first picture consists of three Power Rangers in the colours red, blue and yellow. The colours signify the three metro lines that were functional primarily at the beginning of the decade.

The second picture shows the inclusion of more Power Rangers in six colours. Along these ten years, Delhi Metro extended its branches and created a massive network that helped passengers with their daily commute.

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

Posted on December 29, the post has garnered over 11,500 likes and 2,600 retweets. Netizens found this creative tweet of the Metro authorities a treat. Many congratulated Delhi Metro for achieving this tough feat in these ten years.

