e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Metro’s creative tweet as tribute to end of the decade wins Twitter

Delhi Metro’s creative tweet as tribute to end of the decade wins Twitter

Two pictures of the popular superhero series ‘Power Rangers’ were given comparing the beginning and end of the decade for the Delhi Metro.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:10 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two pictures posted by Delhi Metro on Twitter shows a comparison.
The two pictures posted by Delhi Metro on Twitter shows a comparison.(Twitter/@officialDMRC)
         

With the end of the year 2019, the decade is also coming to an end. Though it had some bumps along the way, the decade saw some important technological innovations that helped the common man. Paying tribute to one such advancement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a tweet that’s now winning Twitter. Two pictures of the popular superhero series ‘Power Rangers’ were given comparing the beginning and end of the decade for the Delhi Metro.

The two pictures posted by Delhi Metro on Twitter shows a comparison. The first picture consists of three Power Rangers in the colours red, blue and yellow. The colours signify the three metro lines that were functional primarily at the beginning of the decade.

The second picture shows the inclusion of more Power Rangers in six colours. Along these ten years, Delhi Metro extended its branches and created a massive network that helped passengers with their daily commute.

Posted on December 29, the post has garnered over 11,500 likes and 2,600 retweets. Netizens found this creative tweet of the Metro authorities a treat. Many congratulated Delhi Metro for achieving this tough feat in these ten years.

What do you think of this creative year end tweet?

tags
top news
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Behind Delhi’s coldest December day in 119 years, a rare weather phenomenon
Behind Delhi’s coldest December day in 119 years, a rare weather phenomenon
‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark
‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news