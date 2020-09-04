e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Diljit Dosanjh shares meme on PUBG ban, fan asks if he played it. His reply is epic

Diljit Dosanjh shares meme on PUBG ban, fan asks if he played it. His reply is epic

Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme on PUBG ban.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diljit Dosanjh’s reply has now sparked a laughter fest on Twitter.
Diljit Dosanjh’s reply has now sparked a laughter fest on Twitter. (Twitter/@diljitdosanjh)
         

Since the Indian government’s ban on mobile gaming app PUBG, along with 117 other Chinese applications, Twitter has been flooded with reactions. From sharing their sadness over the ban to expressing how happy the parents may feel, the micro-blogging site is filled with funny memes and posts. Joining the trend, singer Diljit Dosanjh too shared a hilarious meme on the PUBG ban and now his conversation with a Twitter user who replied on his post has sparked laughter among people.

Dosanjh shared this meme:

While many shared comments on the post, one from this Twitter user stood out. Their tweet, loosely translated from Hindi, reads, “You also used to play PUBG?”.

To which, unleashing his witty side, Dosanjh replied:

If the singer’s reply is making you chuckle, then you’re not alone. Several people shared similar reactions on this humour-filled conversation. Here’s how they reacted:

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the entire interaction?

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s day was made after watching this 62-year-old woman’s bhangra on his song G.O.A.T. Watch

tags
top news
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers through video conference
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers through video conference
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In