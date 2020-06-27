Do dogs get tired of barking? Post prompts hilarious replies on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:39 IST

A Twitter user, out of their curiosity, searched the question ‘Do dogs get tired of barking’ on Google. The next thing they did was to share the screenshot of the question along with the answer on Twitter. Now that one tweet has sparked a laughter fest on the micro-blogging site and it’s all because of the answer that appeared on the top of the search result.

“Unbelievable,” with just this one word the Twitter user shared the search result image. There’s a high possibility that you’ll be left laughing out loud once you read the answer they came across:

We’ll give you some time to catch your breath as there’s a high possibility the tweet has left you giggling uncontrollably. It has the same effect on tweeple too.

Replying to the same tweet, the original poster also shared what prompted them to search for this query. “Listening to my neighbours dogs bark every day genuinely had me wondering,” they wrote.

Since being shared, the viral tweet has gathered over 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has also received more than 1.6 lakh retweets. As for the comments, people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to the post. From recollecting personal experiences to coming up with hilarious dog-related replies, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“‘Just let him bark himself to sleep’. THAT DOESNT WORK!” wrote a Twitter user. “They do get tired of barking. My dogs do at least. Does that stop them from barking further? No,” joked another. “Cookie is a chow, lethargic dog breed, after at least 1 minute of barking he gets tired but won’t stop,” shared a third.

“Reggie will literally bark at anything and everything. Birds, doorbells, people walking by, cars driving by, demons in our house, other dogs, thunder, and planes. Trust me, the list could go on,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of their dog.

Reggie will literally bark at anything and everything. Birds, doorbells, people walking by, cars driving by, demons in our house, other dogs, thunder, and planes. Trust me, the list could go on... pic.twitter.com/UpdUXSYWM5 — hannah steele :) (@hansteele_photo) June 26, 2020

There were several who also compared this habit of doggos with that of cats. Expressing the same, one Twitter user shared:

same energy pic.twitter.com/kJiwIQhcr6 — new desert golfing 18 hole speedrun world record (@IexistentiaI) June 26, 2020

Some, however, boasted about how their dogs are good bois and they seldom bark. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “We adopted this sweetie on Valentine’s Day and without hyperbole, I have heard her bark exactly six times. It happen so seldomly that it’s alarming, whenever it happens. We won the dog lottery.”

We adopted this sweetie on Valentine’s Day and without hyperbole, I have heard her bark exactly six times. It happens so seldomly that it’s alarming, whenever it happens. We won the dog lottery pic.twitter.com/Qtq8Vd4rfQ — canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce fan account (@hellointernet) June 26, 2020

Replying, another user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “I remember when I adopted my dog a couple of years ago. He didn’t bark at all. I miss those days of knowing peace.”

I remember when I adopted my dog a couple of years ago. He didn’t bark at all. I miss those days of knowing peace lmfao pic.twitter.com/V3viyTpfld — 𝖑𝖔𝖌𝖆𝖓 ☔️🗡 (@fentyhealth) June 26, 2020

“The only time mine is not barking is when he’s sleeping,” expressed an individual and many agreed.

What do you think of the tweet?

